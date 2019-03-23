32nd Annual Juried Exhibition at Art Alliance of Monmouth County

PHOTO: Lou Storey, Ex-Voto: Gay Suburban Pioneers, 2018, Multimedia/found objects, 16” x 20”, Photo Credit: Lou Storey, 2019.

Lou Storey’s work Ex-Voto: Gay Suburban Pioneers has been awarded first prize at the 32 Annual Juried Exhibition at the Art Alliance of Monmouth at 33 Monmouth Street in Red Bank. Jocelyn Miller, Assistant Curator at MoMA PS1, juried the artworks in the exhibition. Miller recently organized Projects 106: Martine Syms at the Museum of Modern Art; Maria Lassnig - New York Films 1970-1980; Body Armor , Past Skin; and Meriem Bennani at MoMA PS1. She also serves as Editorial Manager for MoMA PS1’s curatorial department, overseeing museum publications. The exhibition will open April 6th from 6 – 8 and will continue Tuesdays through Saturdays 12-4 until April 27th.

Exhibitions at the Art Alliance change monthly. Six exhibitions a year are for members of the Art Alliance only. Three exhibitions, including the upcoming 28th Annual Juried Exhibition, are open to members and non-members. Every January, the Art Alliance hosts an invitational show, featuring work by notable area artists. During the summer months, the programming is open to artists selected by the Art Alliance’s curators who undertake their own shows.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year; $25 for students age 25 and under with ID. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

The Art Alliance’s studio space, also at 33 Monmouth St., hosts classes and workshops for members and their children, and can be rented by members for group, class, personal, or event use, dependant on availability.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County moved to its current space in 1992. The Art Alliance is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome and membership by art lovers is also encouraged.

