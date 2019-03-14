Colts Neck High School Cougar Theater Presents "Big Fish"

COLTS NECK, NJ - On March 29th, 30th, April 5th, and 6th, Colts Neck High School brings you Big Fish!

Big Fish shifts between two timelines. In the present-day real world, sixty-year-old Edward Bloom faces his mortality while Will prepares to become a father himself. In the storybook past, Edward ages from a teenager, encountering a Witch, a Giant, a Mermaid, and the love of his life, Sandra. The stories meet as Will discovers the secret his father never revealed.

The cast is led by Evan Pelaia (Senior) playing Edward Bloom. The role of Will Bloom will be played by Thomas Kaiser (Senior), with Natalie Largey (Junior) as Sandra Bloom

The show is Directed and Choreographed by Dawn Ferro, Christoper Pinheiro (Senior), and Amanda Martin (Senior).

Technically Directed by Christopher Rocco, Cassidy Friend (Sophomore), and Cali Trainor (Senior).

Costume designed by Kitty Cleary.



The show will in the Colts Neck High School auditorium, 59 Five Points Road. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door (cnhsnj.booktix.com). Tickets are $10. We hope you can come out to support the arts!