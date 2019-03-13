Red Bank Regional "The Music Man" March 28 to 31

PHOTO: Kevin Cogan, Union Beach, portrays Harold Hill and Mara Campolotarro, Rumson, plays Marlan Paroo in RBR’s rendition of the timeless hit musical “The Music Man” which takes place from March 28 to 31 at the Joseph A. Russo III Theatre at RBR in Little Silver.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional Theatre Company will present the famed musical “The Music Man” created by Meredith Wilson for the American stage. Performances will take place on Thursday, March 28, through Saturday, March 30, at 7 pm with a special matinee performance on Sunday, March 31, at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and non-RBR students. Admission is free to RBR students and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at https://rbrhsnj.booktix.com/. For group sales contact Eileen Hipper at 732-842-8000 Ext. 227. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. The performance takes place in The Joseph A. Russo III Theatre.

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, “The Music Man” is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Wilson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. “The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

The cast includes: Kevin Cogan, Union Beach, as Harold Hill; Ben Hahn, Millstone, as Marcellus Washburn; Wayne Johnson, Little Silver, as Mayor George Shinn; Charley Novara, Little Silver, as Winthrop Paroo; Brady Lowrey, Union Beach, as Charlie Cowell; Mathew Blankey, Red Bank, as Tommy Djias; Sara Purdon, Little Silver, as Constable Locke; Holly Scanlon, Little Silver, as Train Conductor; Mara Campolotarro, Rumson, as Marian Paroo; Julia Mancuso, Fair Haven, as Mrs. Paroo; Shea Grant, Little Silver, as Eulalie Mackenchnie Shinn; Maya Jacoby, Long Branch City, as Amaryllis; Catherine Creed, Red Bank, as Zaneeta Shinn; Jaqueline Conforti, Millstone as Ethel Toffel Meir; Sara Zerilli, Millstone, as Alma Hix; Juliana Conforti, Millstone, as Maud Dunlop; Alexa Kirkpatrick, Shrewsbury as Mrs. Squires.