FFA Floral Design Competition at Horticulture Expo this Weekend

PHOTO: The FFA members work to finish before the 30-minute time limit expires in the Floral Design Competition at the FFA Horticulture Expo at Mercer County Community College.

Horticultural Displays at Mercer County Community College This Weekend

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey State FFA members will compete in the New Jersey FFA Floral Design competition at the 42nd annual New Jersey FFA Horticultural Exposition at 10 a.m. March 15 at Mercer County Community College – West Windsor Campus in West Windsor. Following the competition in the Physical Education Building, plants and extravagant floral designs will be on display at the Exposition on Friday and Saturday in the school’s student center.

The students will be provided with floral materials to create two floral arrangements and be asked to calculate the retail cost of one of the arrangements based on the cost of labor, materials and supplies. The arrangements from the event will then be sold to the public during the weekend.

Students enrolled in agricultural education programs at 19 high schools and one middle school from across New Jersey will gather for the exposition Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16. During the two-day event, students will compete for prizes in three divisions – Horticulture, Arrangement and Permanent. More than 500 entries have been registered and floral industry experts will determine the winners of each class, as well as choose a Best of Division for each. The entries will be showcased on campus through Saturday, March 16. The Expo is the largest event of its kind in the state.

Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education is a systematic program of instruction available to students interested in learning about the science, business, and technology of the agricultural industry. A complete Agricultural Education program is composed of three components: classroom/laboratory instruction, individual supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects, and FFA, which focuses on leadership, personal and career development. More information is available on the web at https://jerseyageducation.nj.gov.

The New Jersey FFA Association in the New Jersey Department of Agriculture has more than 2,200 members statewide, who are preparing for careers and leadership in the agriculture industry.

The Floral Design competition and FFA Horticultural Exposition will take place starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15 at Mercer County Community College – West Windsor Campus, Fitness Center, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, NJ 08550.