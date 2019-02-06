Sea Bright's "Less Stress Coach" Pens Book

Award-Winning Author Announces “Less Stress Life”

Helping readers transform stress from deadly enemy to life-giving ally

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – Jamie Sussel Turner M.Ed, PCC, the LESS STRESS COACH, is sharing her years of expertise with the launch of her second book, “Less Stress Life: How I Went from Crazed to Calm and You Can Too.” For stressed out people in all phases of life, Sussel Turner’s book inspires readers to stop being emotionally hijacked by people and events.

On Jan. 27 Sussel Turner celebrated the launch of her book with over 70 fans, friends and family at the new lounge at The Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch.

“Less Stress Life” is packed with over forty original stories that show readers how to examine their stress, like a Stress Detective, and learn from it. At the core of Sussel Turner’s philosophy, and her new book, is her original Less Stress Life method. Using an ocean metaphor to illustrate how stress will keep coming like the ocean waves, Sussel Turner helps readers embrace new ways to think and behave right in the middle of stressful life moments. The book is organized around her seven original Less Stress Life Practices which include: Let it Go, Mind What Matters, Know Your Triggers, Speak Your Truth, Master Your Emotions, Stay in Play, and Choose Less Stress.

In her last stage of writing the book, Sussel Turner was blindsided by a dire health diagnosis (her third bout with cancer). Grappling with her health stress lends a powerful and authentic feel to her writing. Sussel Turner’s coaching clients have also had enormous success from using her methods, resulting in greater peace and joy.

“I’ve been on a mission to get better at stress. In 2017 I committed to searching for stress every day for one year. Then in each stressful moment I challenged myself to find new ways to think and behave. My new state of calm has been life-changing, compelling me to write this book so I can share my method with others.”

“The real-life situations shared through engaging anecdotes in my book will not only resonate with readers, but the success of others will inspire them to finally stop complaining about how stressed they are and do something to feel better,” commented Jamie Sussel Turner.

Implementing her experiences as a school principal and professional coach, Sussel Turner has worked with many individuals to help them become the person they want to be. By identifying their unique stress triggers and learning new ways to respond, clients learn to live with a calmer presence and clearer focus.

“After spending years helping clients reach their personal and professional goals, my client-tested practices and less-stress philosophy are now ready to share with readers everywhere.”

“Less Stress Life” is available for purchase online via Amazon and Barnes and Noble or at River Road Books in Fair Haven for $14.99. The Kindle version will be released soon.

To learn more about Jamie Sussel Turner and her “Less Stress Coach” brand, please visit www.LessStressCoach.com.

About Jamie Sussel Turner

Jamie Sussel Turner, M.Ed, PCC, is a professional coach, speaker, and award-winning author of Less Stress Business: A Guide for Hiring, Coaching and Leading Great Employees. She has been featured in The New York Times, received an ATHENA Leadership Award nomination, and served as a speaker curator for TEDxAsburyPark, the largest TEDx on the East Coast.

Before becoming a professional coach, Jamie served as a public school educator, including twelve years as a school principal. She holds Master’s degrees in both Educational Leadership and Elementary Education, and is a credentialed coach by the International Coach Federation (ICF), Coaching for Results Global, Inc., and The Institute for Social + Emotional Intelligence®. She is also a certified facilitator of Fierce Conversations®.

Less Stress Life: How I Went from Crazed to Calm and You Can Too is based on the unique successes of Jamie’s Less Stress Life Method, which has helped many transform stress into power. The book began prior to Jamie’s third cancer diagnosis. Aware of the need for greater calm, Jamie decided to scrutinize her personal stresses every day for a year, treating them with insights based on her professional expertise. Less Stress Life is her second book.

Jamie lives with her husband at the Jersey Shore where lessons from three cancer diagnoses led to her more peaceful life. Ever grateful for her magnificent sunset views over the water, she is passionate about her grandchildren, working out, reading, travel, and her daily dose of dark chocolate.