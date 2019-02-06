"The Meeting" Presented at The Middletown Arts Center

Friday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 24th

Middletown, NJ – The Middletown Arts Center in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company presents The Meeting, a fascinating and dramatically compelling play about a fictitious meeting between two of the most important men of modern times: Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Written by Jeff Stetson and directed by Mark Antonio Henderson, the one-hour drama will run February 22nd through February 24th.

Showtimes for The Meeting are Friday, February 22nd at 8 p.m., Saturday, February 23rd at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 24th at 4 p.m. Tickets prices are $20. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available on site with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends. For more information, please call 732-706-4100 or visit middletownarts.org.

The Meeting’s thought-provoking look into the supposed encounter between Malcolm X and

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. uncovers their philosophical differences, but also mutual respect, as the two men debate their varying approaches to the same grave social problems. Both are prepared to die for their beliefs – neither aware of how soon their assassins’ bullets would await them. Starring Antonio Johnson (Long Branch) as Dr. King, Damien S. Berger (Roselle, NJ) as Malcolm X and Arthur Gregory Pugh (Eatontown) as Malcolm X’s bodyguard.

The Meeting is the first in a series of collaborations between the Middletown Arts Center and Dunbar Repertory Company. Next up is the New Jersey premiere of Sassy Mamas, the story of three feisty friends who decide to flip the script and date MUCH younger men! Directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., and featuring Tracie Ashe, Lorraine Stone, Daneen Wyche, Terrence Berry, Antonio Johnson and Travis Whitaker.

About the Dunbar Repertory Company

Known to residents of Central New Jersey as “Monmouth County’s African American Theater Company”, Dunbar Repertory Company is committed to its mission of perpetuating an appreciation of cultural diversity and celebrating African American culture through LIVE literary readings, main stage theatrical productions, education programs and services.

About the Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award winning, state-of-the-art facility run by the nonprofit Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. The MAC offers enrichment programs and entertainment for all ages and abilities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on exhibition opportunities, classes, workshops and events at the Middletown Arts Center.