Exhibiting and Associate Members February Exhibit at The Guild of Creative Art

Showcasing Multi-Media Artwork

February 2 - 26, 2019

Opening reception on Sunday February 10th 3-5 pm



IMAGE: "Lone Buck" Oil by Ken Pesile of Leonardo

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Anything goes (more or less) in this wonderful exhibit which will be on display in the main gallery from February 2 - 26.

IMAGE: "Jane at 80, Sculpture by Alexandra Martin of Belmar

The range of media includes acrylic, fiber, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, sculpture and watercolor. Meet the artists at their opening reception on Sunday, February 10th 3-5 pm.

IMAGE: "The Evening Rush" by Jane Gavaghen of Freehold

In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

IMAGE: "Exotic Dancer" by Daphne Hobson of Shrewsbury

IMAGE: "Caitlyn" Photograph by Frank Gelormini of Oakhurst

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm.

The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission and on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.