Nineteen Red Bank Regional VPA Vocal Majors Make All Shore Chorus for 2019

Pictured (left to right) (top row) are: Julia Mancuso, Rumson; Meghan Rose, Shrewsbury; Claire Taylor, Ocean Township; Manny Rosario, Red Bank; Ben Hahn, Millstone; Sydney Spencer, Little Silver; Madeleine Stout, Neptune City; (middle row) Rebecca Roth, Bradley Beach; Talia Tardogno, Manalapan; Maya Jacoby, Long Branch City; Sara Zerilli, Millstone; Gianna Pallante, Millstone; Mara Campolattaro, Rumson; (bottom row) Raymond Faiella, Little Silver; Jack Schutzenhofer, Atlantic Highlands; Catherine Creed, Red Bank; Julianna Conforti, Millstone; Jaqueline Conforti, Millstone; Elizabeth Emmett, Belmar.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) will be sending an amazing 19 students to the prestigious All Shore Chorus this year.

All Shore Chorus brings together the best of the best high school choir singers from Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. The organization strives to challenge students by performing academic pieces that challenge and prepare them for singing beyond high school.

The vocal program at RBR has a strong history of sending hundreds of students to sing with this exceptional local group. Accepted students into the choir have prepared and performed a rigorous audition with approximately 200 other students from the local area. This year's concert will be held at Monmouth Regional High School on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 7 PM.