Special Atlantic Highlands Movie Premiere of Sunset to Benefit FilmOneFest

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Described as “the work of a master,” with breathtaking cinematography, Sunset shines as the latest film by Academy Award winner Laszlo Nemes. A special premier of the film will be screened as a fundraiser for FilmOneFest on Sunday, January 13 at 8:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Highland’s Cinema, 82 First Avenue. A Social Hour with light refreshments will begin at 7:30 pm at the Arts Council Gallery, 54 1st Ave.

Sunset, takes us to Budapest in 1913, into the very heart of a thriving Europe on the verge of World War I. The film tells the personal story of a young woman looking for her lost past, but also chronicles the death of an old way of life and the birth of the 20th Century.

The young Irisz Leiter arrives in the Hungarian capital with high hopes to work as a milliner at Leiter, the legendary hat store founded by her late parents, but she is quickly sent away by the new owner, Oszkár Brill. While preparations are under way at the store, to host important, wealthy, royal guests, a man abruptly comes to Irisz, looking for a Kálmán Leiter, who he says is her brother.

The young Irisz stays in Budapest in order to track down her brother, the only link to her lost past. Her quest takes her, and the viewer, through the dark streets of Budapest--where only the Leiter hat store shines--into the turmoil of a civilization on the verge of its downfall.

Tickets are $20; $10 for students under 18 (bring student ID) and includes light refreshments at the opening reception. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.FilmOneFest.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit FilmOneFest’s mission to provide free access to the arts. Food donations for the AACC Food Pantry will be collected.

FilmOneFest and its fundraisers are volunteer-produced. FilmOneFest is a project of AHAC, a registered 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org.

FilmOneFest thanks its dedicated sponsors including Wells Fargo, Janet Peterson, PepsiCo, Blue Bay Inn and Whole Foods. FilmOneFest also thanks Kevin Smith for his generous support.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.