Holmdel Theatre Company Holds Auditions for "Life is a Dream"

HOLMDEL, NJ - Holmdel Theatre Company is excited to continue our tradition of bringing classic plays to our stage for new audiences! Open auditions for "Life is a Dream" written by Pedro Calderón de la Barca. The production is directed by Chris Szczerbienski and Laurie Devino.

AUDITION DATES:

January 8th & January 10th, 2019

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

PRODUCTION DATES:

March 29th, 30th, 31st

April 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 14th

Life is a Dream by Pedro Calderón de la Barca. First published in 1635 during the Spanish Baroque period. Pedro Caderón de la Barca was born during the Spanish Golden Age of theatre, he developed it further, his work being regarded as the culmination of the Spanish Baroque theatre. He is regarded as one of Spain's foremost dramatists and one of the finest playwrights of world literature.

Life is a Dream tells the story of Segismundo, Prince of Poland, who has been imprisoned in a tower by his father, King Basilio, following a dire prophecy that the prince would bring disaster to the country and death to the King. Basilio briefly frees Segismundo, but when the prince goes on a rampage, the king imprisons him again, persuading him that it was all a dream

Characters

Basilio, King of Poland. 40+

Segismundo, his Son. Late teens to 30

Astolfo, his Nephew. Late teens to 30

Estrella, his Niece. Late teens to 30

Clotaldo, a General in Basilio's Service. 40+

Rosaura, a Muscovite Lady. Late teens to 30

Clarion, her Attendant. Any age

Extras will be needed as Chamberlains, Lords in Waiting, Officers, Soldiers, etc., in Basilio's Service.