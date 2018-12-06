The Guild of Creative Art’s All-Member Holiday Show 2018

With Miniature Cash & Carry, and Holiday Party with Gift Tables on December 9

December 2, 2018 to January 2, 2019

PHOTO: The Marsh at Huntington State Park Oil by Diane Steinmetz of Lincroft

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Guild of Creative Art will once again display works in all media and subject matter in our annual All-Member Holiday show. 55 artists’ works are on exhibit in the main gallery with additional artwork in the lobby, and cash and carry in the studio alongside Roberta Carter Clark’s stunning portrait sketches in watercolor the studio.

Ribbons will be awarded in honor of Fred N. Biello, sponsored by his daughter Barbara Russo, Guild Exhibiting Artist and Board member.

PHOTO: My Neighbor's Barn Acrylic by Valory Canfield of Long Branch

Join us for our annual meeting, and holiday party this coming Sunday, December 9th beginning at 2:30. Voting will take place at that time for our 2019 slate of officers. Guild members will also display gift tables of artwork, and bin racks of flat work. Plus, throughout the month of December, there will be a Cash and Carry show featuring original fine art priced at $100 and under. This event has been very popular for holiday gift givers in the past, and will be a real treat again this year.

PHOTO: Florida Seascape by Jane Gavaghen of Freehold

In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

PHOTO: Butterfly Oil by Debra Kurtz of Toms River

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm, and Saturday from 10am – 3:00pm. The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission is free; on-site parking is free.

PHOTO: Beginning of Wisdom, Mixed Media by Cecila Swatton of Red Bank

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.