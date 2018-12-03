Ringing in the Holidays with an A Cappella Concert

Pictured: Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present RINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS - a fun concert of vocal harmonies – on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Township High School Auditorium, 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ.

Red Bank – Celebrate the holiday season with a festive afternoon concert.

Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present RINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS - a fun concert of vocal harmonies – on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Township High School Auditorium, 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ.

The concert features traditional holiday favorites sung in 4-part harmony by the Chorus of the Atlantic - a group of male harmony singers under the direction of Craig J. Page.

Also appearing on stage are the Matinee Idles, a group of retired men that perform for area organizations in the afternoons. The Matinee Idles will sing some favorites and share some laughter and good cheer, under the direction of Will McCain.

Special guests will be the Ocean Chamber Choir from Ocean Township High School under the direction of Teddy Kernizan.

It is rumored that Santa may make a surprise appearance during the show.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, free for children age 16 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. Please call ahead to buy your tickets and save $3 per ticket. Call 732-784-7343 and leave your name and phone number.

The Chorus of the Atlantic welcomes visitors to their rehearsals. They meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. beginning January 8, 2019 at the Red Bank Middle School, Harding Road, Red Bank. For more information visit www.redbankchorus.org or see our facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ChorusOfTheAtlantic/

About the Chorus of the Atlantic

The Chorus of the Atlantic is a singing component of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission to provide cultural enhancement and arts education to all audiences at the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and to encourage and promote the education of its members and the public in music appreciation, and; to initiate, promote and participate in charitable projects, and; to promote public appreciation of barbershop harmony.