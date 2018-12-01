The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: Love, Suds

A retrospective of the 50’s art and style of Sondra “Suds” Dyer-Stopper

Opening reception: Saturday, December 8 th , 6:00-8:00 PM

On display December 4 – 31.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - “Love, Suds” is a retrospective of the 50’s art and style of Sondra “Suds” Dyer-Stopper June 23 1938 – April 1 2010

Presented by the artist’s daughters, Sally Stopper and Susan Stopper-Luchs. Offered for the first time ever, this Halsey showing will feature the drawings of a 50’s teenager, and a look into vintage viewpoints and old-time innocence. Stylized photography of 50’s era Christmas bric-a-brac by Sally Stopper will also be on display.

This event will be held at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. It will be Christmas-themed, and includes holiday shopping opportunities, with affordable gifts and Holiday Cards for sale. Holiday tastes and treats will be served.

To learn more, visit www.AHARTS.org.

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-7:00

Wednesday – 1:00-7:00

Thursday – 1:00-4:00

Friday – 1:00-7:00

Saturday – 10:00-7:00

Sunday – 11:00-3:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to strengthen community through the arts. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.