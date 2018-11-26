Deadline Extended to Enter 2019 Photography Exhibit at Deep Cut Gardens

PHOTO: Submit your entry into the Monmouth County Park System’s The Cycle of Life photography exhibit.

MIDDLETOWN & HOWELL —The Monmouth County Park System is extending the deadline for photographers to enter its The Cycle of Life photography exhibit to December 15. Held at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown, and the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, photographers can submit images for consideration at either or both sites. Open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages, each site offers general and macro categories with youth (under age 18), amateur adult, and professional adult divisions. Each division will have a first, second and third place photograph with a best in show awarded. Honorable mentions will be selected from all categories for inclusion in the exhibition. Photographs must be taken at Deep Cut Gardens or the Manasquan Reservoir, respectively.

While photographers can submit entries for either or both sites, separate submission is required. The cost to enter is $10 per person per site; maximum of two photographs per site. Acceptance into the shows is not guaranteed. If selected, only one piece will be exhibited per site. Rules and entry forms are available on the Deep Cut Gardens' and the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center’s webpages at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

The Deep Cut Gardens exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., January 1-31 at the Horticultural Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. The Manasquan Reservoir exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., February 2-28 at the Environmental Center, Georgia Tavern Road, Howell.

For more information on the Deep Cut Gardens exhibit, please email Ruth Carll at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information on the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center exhibit, please email Paul Mandala at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For information on the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.