World Wide Flash Mob Dance Promotes KINDNESS During Work Kindness Week

PHOTO: Dance For Kindness Dancers participate in flash mob.

Kick Cancer Overboard is Sending a Family on a Surprise Cruise

RED BANK, NJ - Dancers and spectators took to the streets of Red Bank on November 11th to promote KINDNESS during World Kindness Week, uniting with over 120 cities, 50 countries and 20,000 participants worldwide. Life Vest Inside, a non-profit organization on a mission to empower and unite the world with kindness, sponsored this World Wide “Dance for Kindness” event. This flash mob dance is a part of the global celebrations that inspires, empowers and educates people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness, showing that regardless of the differences in race, religion, ethnicity culture and background - the common thread that unites us all is kindness.

PHOTO: Giulietta Festa & Samuel Heck

This year the global impact was even greater as DFK supported non-profit organizations all around the world. Life Vest Inside donated 10% of each city’s overall fundraising to a local non-profit chosen by that city’s Group Leader. The non-profit chosen for Red Bank’s Dance For Kindness was Kick Cancer Overboard, co-founded by DonnaLyn Giegerich and Ted Friedli, a organization that gives away free cruises to people whose lives have been affected by cancer.

PHOTO: Dance For Kindness Dancers

In addition to the flash mob dance, kindness chalk drawings and messages were written in the streets by participants, along with a drum circle lead by Christopher Rolke of Subtle Healing. Kindness “Poster Dots” were created from students from the Red Bank Charter School and displayed throughout the businesses on Broad Street between White Street & Mechanic Street.

Terese Rölke, Red Bank’s DFK Group Leader for the past 6 years said, “People participating in this event absolutely love the experience and come back each year for this event! It unites the local community together, spreading the message of kindness. This year, kindness was spread even further by supporting a local non-profit such as Kick Cancer Overboard!”

PHOTO: (L to R) Red Bank Ladder 91, Nick Ferraro, Terese Rolke, Jon Rivera, & Jeff Rivera

Life Vest Inside

Life Vest Inside – Kindness Boomerang video “One Day” originated in Red Bank 8 years ago. Reminding us of how a simple act of kindness can change the life of another, this YouTube Video called Life Vest Inside – Kindness Boomerang “One Day” has over 27 million views today. For more information visit: http://www.lifevestinside.com, https://www.danceforkindness.com.

Kick Cancer Overboard

Kick Cancer Overboard has been sending families on free cruises for over 8 years with the help of many generous volunteers and sponsors. It organizes various local fundraisers throughout the year to support a specific family or individual on a free cruise for a few days. For more information visit: http://kickcanceroverboard.org/.

Next year’s Dance For Kindness will be Sunday, November 10th.

Photos Credit: Sherilyn Przelomski