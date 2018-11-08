FilmOneFest Begins Accepting Submissions on November 15

PHOTO: David Salowe and Abigail Karl, a former student of his who won this year's Young Filmmakers Award at FilmYoungFest

FilmOneFest Ready for 2019 Entries with David Salowe as New Submissions Director David Salowe has been named the new Submissions Director for FilmOneFest, the international short-format film festival based in Atlantic Highlands. “We are so pleased to have David’s expertise, passion and unique perspective as we begin our second decade of showcasing super short films,” said Corinna Thuss, Managing Director.

Submissions are free and must be under two minutes to be considered. “While all genres and film styles are requested, the films must be family friendly” Thuss stressed. Entries will be accepted earlier than in the past, beginning November 15, 2018, for the July 20, 2019 FilmOneFest event.

“We encourage, support and reward the art of the short filmmaker with a number of different prizes the Gartenburg Memorial Award for Excellence in Filmmaking, Audience Choice Award and Young Filmmaker Award,” David noted. “There is also the Jury Awards with notable judges from the Movie and TV industry”. New this year, we are breaking submissions into general categories include Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror, Experimental, Documentary, Animation, and Student (for filmmakers under 18 years old.) Student films are automatically entered into FilmYoungFest which are screened at a separate event.

“Each year we also have a bonus award category. This year’s theme is GOOD TIMES,” David noted. “Any film submitted under this category will still be eligible for the other categories and awards.”

Interested filmmakers should visit www.filmonefest.org for guidelines, deadlines and submission platforms.

As a filmmaker and educator, David has extensive experience with all facets of filmmaking including writing, directing, producing, editing and casting. Currently, he teaches Filmmaking and Digital Video at the Communications High School in Wall, NJ, where he has been on staff for 16 years. His students have produced hundreds of award-winning films, including winners of FilmOneFest and its student segment, FilmYoungFest. Many of his former students now work successfully in the film and television industry.

David and his wife Meghan are the proud parents of a young son and daughter.

FilmOneFest is a volunteer-led project of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501 © (3) with the mission of strengthening community through the arts (www.aharts.org). The film fest is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Dedicated sponsors of FilmOneFest include local filmmaker legend, Kevin Smith, Whole Foods, Pepsico, Janet Peterson, Wells Fargo, Blue Bay Inn, Alice Kupper PE, JBL Trinity Group, and Fred and Mickey Rast of Atlantic Cinemas.

Tom Bernard of Sony Pictures Classics sponsors movie premieres six times a year. The next screening is “Capernaum” on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 8:30 pm with a wine reception beforehand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.filmonefest.org/movie-premieres

Food donations are accepted at all FilmOneFest events to support the Atlantic Highlands Food Pantry.