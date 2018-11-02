HHRS Admiral Players Present "Elf, The Musical, JR."

HIGHLANDS, NJ – Highlands and Atlantic Highlands residents will embrace their inner “elf” when Henry Hudson Regional students present their production of Elf, The Musical JR. The show features many of the students, from our middle school, and premieres on November 30th and closes on December 1st.

Elf, The Musical JR. is an uplifting musical about one person’s quest to find their true identity. The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer. The students from Henry Hudson have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for our community to enjoy.

Henry Hudson Regional School will present Elf, The Musical JR. on November 30th at 7:30 and December 1st at 7:30 on our stage at 1 Grand Tour. Tickets are $8.00 for adults and, $5.00 for children, and are available by going on line at: www.ShowTix4U.com or at the door. For more information on the show please call 732-872-0900.

Elf, The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).