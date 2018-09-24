Free Singing Lessons Offered For Men

Musical Director Craig J. Page will lead a 5-week series of free singing lessons for men at Red Bank Middle School beginning October 23, 2018.

RED BANK, NJ – Free singing lessons are being offered to men in the area. The 5-week course is perfect for men who have an ear for music and want to improve their singing skills.

"Give us five Tuesday evenings," said the group's musical director, Craig J. Page, "and we'll give you the skills you need to experience all the fun of solo or group singing."

READY SET SING

The course, called "Ready, Set, Sing!" is taught by Page, director of the Chorus of the Atlantic.

Both beginning and experienced singers are welcome; and all learning materials are provided free. Advance registration is required. Only 10 seats are available.

The next series of free "Ready, Set, Sing!" classes take place on Tuesday evenings, from 7:15 p.m. – 9:00 PM beginning October 23rd through November 20th at the Red Bank Middle School Auditorium, 101 Harding Road in Red Bank.

"You don't need to read music," director Page explained. "We'll teach you everything you need to know to sing richly and resonantly and produce ear-pleasing harmony. You'll soon be enjoying the ringing of beautiful a cappella chords, the company of a great bunch of fellow singers, and the thrill of performing for enthusiastic audiences."

Registrations are now being accepted. To register, visit the website at www.redbankchorus.org

For more information, leave voicemail at (732) 784-7343 or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About the Chorus of the Atlantic

The Chorus of the Atlantic is the singing component of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission to provide cultural enhancement and arts education to all audiences at the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and to encourage and promote the education of its members and the public in music appreciation, and; to initiate, promote and participate in charitable projects, and; to promote public appreciation of barbershop harmony.