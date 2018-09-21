Student Filmmakers Excited for FilmYoungFest’s Return to the Big Screen

Screening at Atlantic Cinemas October 7th

PHOTO; Student Kyle Murphy receiving her Jury Award for film “Advertocil”. She also was selected the Audience Choice winner by the audience. Photo by StopSallyStop Photography.

Atlantic Highlands, NJ --- FilmOneFest, now in its 10th year, has grown in size and prestige to become the go-to event for short-format filmmakers—both youth and adult, amateur and professional—from around the world. With over 350 submissions this year (including 95 student submissions), FilmOneFest celebrates student film makers with a separate screening titled “FilmYoungFest” that will take place on October 7th. Thirty five winning student films will be screened at Atlantic Cinemas with films from the US, Egypt, Brazil, United Kingdom, India and several local filmmakers (Atlantic Highlands, Parlin, Oceanport, Rumson, Belford Union and Monmouth Beach). The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite movie designating the winner for the FilmYoungFest Audience Choice Award.

“New Jersey hosts many film festivals but none like FilmOneFest,” said Managing Director Corinna Thuss. FilmOneFest exclusively showcases films under, 2 minutes in length. “The super-short format is the key because the challenge of telling a complete story in such a short time inspires great originality, creativity, and fantastic storytelling” says Thuss. FilmOneFest took place on July 21st which was rain out in the Atlantic Highlands Marina and moved to Henry Hudson Regional School with a crowd over 1,000. “FilmYoungFest has enhanced the scope of the festival by giving youth from all over the world a voice, a platform to express their creative visions and personal statements, “ said new Submissions Director David Salowe.

FilmOneFest’s panel of judges includes television network executive and producer and Emmy Winner, Jon Crowley (Impractical Jokers, Marriage Boot Camp, HGTV), film editor Susan Littenberg, sound editor Gedney Webb (Hundred Foot Journey & A Dogs Purpose), Henry Hudson Regional teacher James Gregg, and film reviewer/historian Victor Zak.

The event begins at 7:30 pm at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (54 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ) with the screening to follow at 8:30 pm at Atlantic Cinemas (82 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ). Admission is free. Space is limited. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your seat.

For more information about FilmYoungFest and FilmOneFest’s many events like the popular 24 hour Film Slam taking place at Monmouth University on April 5 and 6th and multiple Movie Premiere’s provided by Sony Pictures Classics visit www.FilmOneFest.org.

FilmOneFest is a project of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The mission of the Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. For more information, go to www.aharts.org.

This program is made possible by the support of our media sponsors Atlantic Cinemas, A. Kupper, PE, Blue Bay Inn, Kevin Smith, Janet Peterson, Monmouth University, PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, and Whole Foods and in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.