American Repertory Ballet Announces 2018-19 Season

American Repertory Ballet (ARB), New Jersey’s preeminent classical and contemporary ballet company, announces its 2018-2019 season. Embarking on its 55th year, ARB will perform throughout the state under the artistic leadership of Douglas Martin.

Season highlights include the company premiere of Paul Taylor’s Airs; Coppélia, one of the greatest comedic ballets of all time; and the world premiere of Kirk Peterson’s Beauty and the Beast.

In November and December, ARB brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to five venues throughout state. A holiday tradition for more than 50 years, ARB’s Nutcracker is one of the longest, continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation.

“This season shows the best of what ARB does from classics like Coppélia, Beauty and the Beast and Nutcracker to neo-classical works like Tears of the Moon and Ephemeral Possessions (pas de deux) to modern classics such as Paul Taylor’s Airs,” says Artistic Director Douglas Martin. “We can’t wait for audiences to see ARB’s strong dancers perform these works.”

The new season kicks off with American Made: Paul Taylor and Other Works at Rider University on September 21 and 22.

The program includes Kirk Peterson’s Tears of the Moon, Douglas Martin's Ephemeral Possessions (pas de deux), and Paul Taylor’s Airs, set to music of Handel.

“It’s an honor to have the Taylor piece made available to us and to have expert staging by longtime Paul Taylor company member Sean Mahoney,” said Martin. Mahoney, an alum of Princeton Ballet School and American Repertory Ballet, infused his years of wisdom as a member of the Paul Taylor Dance Company on the ARB dancers.

The fall season continues with the lighthearted and romantic comedic ballet, Coppélia, on Friday, October 19 at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick. This delightful family friendly full-length ballet tells the story of Dr. Coppélius, a toy-maker and inventor who builds a life-like doll named Coppélia. The beautiful doll is so realistic that Franz, a young man from the village, becomes infatuated with it, even though he is soon to be married to Sawnhilda. Jealous and frustrated, Swanhilda sneaks into the toymaker’s workshop and impersonates the doll, leading Dr. Coppélius to believe that his doll has indeed come to life.

According to Martin, “Coppélia is the perfect story ballet for ARB. Brilliant classical dance meets delightfully comic narrative. It’s an enjoyable light comedy that our audiences will love to see.” In spring 2019, ARB will perform the work at Two River Theatre in Red Bank and at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood.

The highlight of ARB’s fall season is its annual production of the beloved classic Nutcracker set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, with stunning scenery, thrilling choreography and a cast of more than 100 dancers. Directed by Artistic Director Douglas Martin, ARB’s professional company will be joined by select students from Princeton Ballet School to tell the story of a young girl named Clara and how a mysterious gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings about enchanted dreams and fantastical scenes. Nutcracker will be performed at five venues throughout the state including McCarter Theatre Center, Union County Performing Arts Center, South Orange Performing Arts Center, Two River Theater and State Theatre New Jersey.

In March, the company returns to New York City with a triple-bill featuring Peterson’s Tears of the Moon, Taylor’s Airs, and a brand-new work by resident choreographer Mary Barton.

The 2018-19 season concludes with the world premiere of Peterson’s full-length ballet Beauty and the Beast, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Based on the original 1740 classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast will premiere at the State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, on Friday, May 10.

For more information, visit arballet.org or call 609.921.7758.

American Repertory Ballet’s mission is to bring the joy, beauty, artistry and discipline of classical and contemporary dance to New Jersey and nationwide audiences, and to dance students through artistic and educational programs. Led by Executive Director Julie Diana Hench and Artistic Director Douglas Martin, the organization comprises: the preeminent professional classical and contemporary ballet company in the state; Princeton Ballet School, one of the largest and most respected non-profit dance schools in the nation, with studios in Cranbury, New Brunswick and Princeton; and ARB’s Access & Enrichment initiatives, including the acclaimed DANCE POWER, the longest continuously running community arts partnership in New Jersey.

American Repertory Ballet 2018-2019 Season

American Made: Paul Taylor and Other Works

Bart Luedeke Center Theater

Rider University | Lawrenceville, N.J.

rider.edu/events | 609.896.7775

Friday, September 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 22 – 7:30 p.m.

Program:

Tears of the Moon | choreography Kirk Peterson

Ephemeral Possessions (pas de deux)| choreography Douglas Martin

Airs | choreography Paul Taylor (company premiere)

Coppélia

State Theatre New Jersey | New Brunswick, N.J.

stnj.org | 732.246.7469

Friday, October 19 – 8:00 p.m.

Nutcracker

McCarter Theatre Center | Princeton, N.J.

mccarter.org | 609.258.2787

November 23 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

November 24 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

November 25 – 1:00 p.m.

Union County Performing Arts Center | Rahway, N.J.

ucpac.org | 732.499.8226

November 30 – 7:30 p.m.

December 2 – 1:00 p.m.

South Orange Performing Arts Center | South Orange, N.J.

sopacnow.org | 973.313.2787

December 7 – 7:00 p.m.

December 8 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Two River Theater | Red Bank, N.J.

tworivertheater.org | 732.345.1400

December 15 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

December 16 – 2:00 p.m.

State Theatre New Jersey | New Brunswick, N.J.

stnj.org | 732.246.7469

December 21 – 7:30 p.m.

December 22 – 2:00 p.m .& 7:00 p.m.

December 23 – 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

Coppélia

Two River Theatre | Red Bank, N.J.

tworivertheater.org | 732.345.1400

March 16 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

American Made: Paul Taylor and Other Works

Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College | New York, N.Y.

kayeplayhouse.hunter.cuny.edu | 212.772.4488

Saturday, March 30 – 7:30 p.m.

Program:

Tears of the Moon | choreography Kirk Peterson

World Premiere | Mary Barton

Airs | choreography Paul Taylor (company premiere)

Coppélia

Bergen Performing Arts Center | Englewood, N.J.

bergenpac.org | 201-227-1030

April 5 – 7:30 p.m.

April 6 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast

State Theatre of New Jersey | New Brunswick, N.J.

stnj.org | 732.246.7469

May 10 – 8:00 p.m.