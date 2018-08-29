Gallery on Grant Presents Hannah Ueno

Ocean Township, NJ – The Gallery on Grant will present the works of visual artist Hannah Ueno at a special exhibition running August 23 through October 29. The Gallery is located adjacent to the lobby of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center at 100 Grant Avenue in Ocean Township. Entry is free to the public and everything on display from Ueno’s collection will be for sale.

On display will be Ueno’s Metafisica series. “The central theme of this series is ‘a place of solace in one’s mind’s eye,’” Ueno explains. “These images represent my interpretation of a sanctuary in our mind where one can dream, reflect, and hope.”

Ueno earned her MFA in graphic design from Washington State University, as well as her BFA in visual communications from Nihon University in Tokyo, Japan. For seven years, she has worked as a graphic designer, where her illustrations and 3D Lenticular prints series have been included in multiple national and international group exhibitions, corporate, and private collections.

Currently, Ueno serves as a faculty member at Stockton University, where she teaches typography, digital imaging, 3D computer graphics, and interactive media courses.

Ueno notes that each piece in her collection is constructed by using various parts of different images from her own photographic archive.

“My inspiration for creative ideas comes from mixing ordinary, familiar scenes of everyday life and strange, curious, out of the ordinary objects,” Ueno says. “The juxtaposition of both elements creates a surreal world suspended in peaceful silence, a mindscape.”

To learn more about Ueno, visit her website at www.hannahueno.com, or follow her on Instagram at @hannahcueno. For more information on the exhibition, call 732-531-9106 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .