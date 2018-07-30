Eight RBR Vocal Majors Selected for All State Chorus

PHOTO: Eight RBR vocal majors where recently selected for next year’s prestigious All State Chorus. They are pictured from left to right: Julianna Conforti, Millstone; Gianna Pallante, Millstone; Ben Hahn, Millstone; Sarah Zerilli, Millstone; Claire Taylor, Ocean Township; Talia Tardogno, Manalapan, and Maddie Stout, Neptune City. Not pictured is Mara Campolattaro, Rumson.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Eight Red Bank Regional (RBR) vocal majors of the RBR Visual & Performing Arts Academy have been selected for the next school year’s prestigious All State Choir. They are: Mara Campolattaro, rising senior, Rumson; Julianna Conforti, rising junior, Millstone; Ben Hahn, rising junior, Millstone; Gianna Pallante, rising senior, Millstone; Maddie Stout, rising senior, Neptune City; Talia Tardogno; rising sophomore, Manalapan; Claire Taylor, rising senior, Ocean Township; and Sara Zerilli, rising junior, Millstone. Seven were selected for mixed chorus with Julianna Conforti selected for the treble chorus. Maddie Stout had the distinction of placing second in the mixed chorus in the audition process.

The Mixed Chorus will perform at the New Jersey Education Association’s convention in Atlantic City on Friday, November 9, and at NJPAC on Sunday, November 18. The Treble Choir will perform later in the year at the NJPAC on Saturday, February 23.. The students gained their acceptance through a four-tiered audition process which included their performance of a solo, quintet, scales and musical memory piece.

The students are very excited to once again work with conductor Christopher Thomas, head of Chorus Studies at Rowan University. He had conducted the students when they performed for All Shore this past school year. Claire Taylor commented about his “solid artistry” while Julianna Conforti claims that he was amazing in every respect.” Gianna Pallante adds, “I am really looking forward to working with him again. He was so positive and made me love every song.”

The All State Chorus is sponsored by the New Jersey Music Educators Association which is part of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). Their website can be found at https://njmea.org.