Singers Invited to Monmouth Civic Chorus Summer Sing

Mozart’s Requiem to be Performed by Chorus

TINTON FALLS, NJ - The Monmouth Civic Chorus invites singers to a Summer Sing of the much-exalted Mozart Requiem. The Sing will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the air-conditioned Monmouth Reform Temple, 332 Hance Avenue, Tinton Falls, NJ. Doors open at 7:30p.m. The admission fee of $10 at the door ($5 for students) includes refreshments and score loan. No advance reservations are needed.

Mozart’s Requiem is a choral masterpiece that is emotionally stirring and musically thrilling. Its genesis is shrouded in mystery and facts about its commission and completion are often disputed. The work is believed to be commissioned by an unknown stranger. Mozart died before finishing the Requiem and there are many theories about who finished the work we hear today. Regardless, perhaps Beethoven put it best: “If Mozart did not write the music, then the man who wrote it was a Mozart.” Today, singers across the globe are honored when given the opportunity to perform this musical jewel.

The Summer Sing is an opportunity for singers to get to know the award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus and its Artistic Director, Dr. Ryan Brandau. Dr. Brandau holds the Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music degrees from the Yale School of Music, an MPhil in historical musicology from the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), and a BA in Music from Princeton University. Dr. Brandau is Artistic Director of Princeton Pro Musica and Amor Artis, and works with the Symphonic Choir of Westminster Choir College.

Singers are invited to audition for the Monmouth Civic Chorus 2018-2019 season. Audition appointments are available on Wednesday evenings beginning in September. For membership information or an audition appointment, visit monmouthcivicchorus.org, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-933-9333.