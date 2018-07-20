FilmOneFest Moves to Henry Hudson Regional on Saturday

Details

filmonefest movedATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ -  Due to pending inclement weather, FilmOneFest will be moving indoors tomorrow night, July 21st, to Henry Hudson Regional School, 1 grand tour, Highlands NJ.

The event features live music and a festival of one-minute films submitted from around the world.  FilmOneFest music will start at 6 pm with Elastic Waistband, Inner Gypsy and Cranston Dean Band.  Visit vendors and sponsors.

 

Organizers will salute co-founder, Robert O'Conner, who will be stepping down after 10 years of dedication to the arts.

 

The main event will begin at 9 pm.  Come enjoy the 10th anniversary with fabulous movies at Henry Hudson Regional School

 