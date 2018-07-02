Famous Artists Series: Daphne Hobson

Rumson, NJ –St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson, will be the setting for the Canterbury Art Show on September 1-3, 2018. Nearly 100 artists are participating in the juried and non-juried parts of the show in oils, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, watercolor, mixed-media and photography. All artwork in the Juried and “Treasure” non-juried area is original and priced to sell. There will be something for everyone’s style, budget, wall or desk. A large attendance is again expected for this local exhibition and sale of art work.

The three-day event also has a Meet the Artists reception and awards presentation for Juried artworks on Friday, August 31st.

Proceeds for the show will directly benefit St. George's and its many outreach programs serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

All events, including the reception and the auction, are open to the public. For tickets and information visit the website www.canterburyartshow.com

The following is a short interview by Prue Turnamian, of the art show committee, with a first time artist exhibiting in the art show, Daphne Hobson.

With a doctorate from Columbia University, Daphne Hobson administered the International Educational Program at Lehigh University and traveled throughout the world teaching, consulting, lecturing and training teachers and administrators.

Recently, I had the opportunity to learn about her unique journey in life and art.

Q: Although you had a long and successful career at Lehigh University, it was a tragic event on March 6, 2013 that brought you to painting. Tell me about it.

A: I have always been interested in art; however, my life didn’t take me down the art road until the night that I was hit by a taxi in New York City. That near-death experience and a long recovery made me realize the importance of leaving something behind for my children and grandchildren. I decided to paint a portrait of each of my five grandchildren.

Q: How has your newly revived passion for art changed your life?

A: After my accident, I could no longer do the kind of travel my job required of me. I had to reinvent myself. Several years ago my husband and I moved to Shrewsbury. After two years of physical therapy and multiple surgeries, I was ready to join the Guild of Creative Art and take oil painting lessons with Scott Nickerson at Colorest. Since then I have been a devotee of Scott’s and have taken all his courses, including life drawing, portrait painting, masterpiece classes and now open studio.

Q: What subject matter inspires you?

A: Realism in oils is what I feel most comfortable with. I began my first art class with a still life painting in oils, but quickly went on to portrait painting – after all, I had work to do with five grandchildren to paint! I painted a portrait of one of my grandchildren, then another. Along the way friends asked me to paint portraits of their grandchildren, and I did. At first I painted just faces, but as I became more confident with the medium, I began more figurative work. For me portrait painting should capture a moment in time as well as that special thing that shines through the person.

Q: Do you paint in mediums other than oils?

A: Yes. After taking a pastel course with Gina Torello, I became interested in pastels. I find the colors brilliant and delicious to work with. I focus on still life and landscapes exaggerating and experimenting with color. Sometimes I choose colors from my mind and other times I copy from nature. This work deeply informs my figurative art.

Q: Any final thoughts?

A: This adventure has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I almost feel that the accident on that cold March evening was meant to bring me here to the Jersey Shore and my loving community of artists. I feel blessed and really happy to return to that first love, art.