Music at the Ocean Township Library

OCEAN – Rhythm N’Sound, a trio who feature the music of five decades, will appear in concert at the Ocean Township branch of the Monmouth County Library on Friday, July 27, at 2 p.m. The program is open to the public at no cost’ however reservations are necessary because space is limited.

The trio, including Joe Moscato of Bayonne, Frank Resola, formerly of Long Branch, and John D’Amaro of Brooklyn have been in several different musical groups in the past, but formed their own trio because of their mutual affection for and ability to present a variety of music.

Moscato joined his first band in high school and later toured with Beatlemania and the Jades before college. He as trained with master guitarist Jerry Topinka and plays music ranging from ballads to funk.

Resola, who graduated from Long Branch High School, also was a part of several high school bands and credits his ability in music to his musical father and uncle. After college, Resola was lead and background vocalist for White River Band. A teacher by profession, he is also lead vocal for Rhythm N’Sound.

D’Amaro also came from a musical family and learned to play the accordion at home. He also played baritone horn and formed the Rhythm Aces, a vocal group that produced a record in 1960. During his service with the Army, D’Amaro created another vocal group that played at military installations. Prior to moving to New Jersey, he played with a variety of dance and catering bands on Long Island. In addition to singing, ,D’Amaro is also a music arranger.

For more information on this and all programs at the Ocean Township branch, or the Headquarters Library or any of the other Monmouth County library branches, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.

Reservations for this program can be made on the online calendar of events at http://www.monmouthcountylib.org.