The Guild of Creative Art’s “Summer Show of Painters”

"Rusted Bolt”, watercolor by Frank Colaguori of West Long Branch

July 7 – July 25, 2018

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Summery images delight the eye in the Guild of Creative Art’s cool Main Gallery during the month of July. The “Summer Show of Painters” exhibit runs July 7- July 25, with an opening reception on Sunday July 8 from 3-5 pm. Painters will display their inspirational works in a mélange of media including acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, and watercolor.

“New York Night”, oil on canvas by Sherry Blossom of Long Branch

In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours in July: Tuesday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm, and Saturday from 10am – 3:00pm. The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission free; on-site parking free.

“Sea Treasures”, watercolor by Linda Levy of Ocean

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the County Historical Commission, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.