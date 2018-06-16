The Monmouth County Genealogy Society Topic: “Someone Must Wash the Dishes”

Photo: Ms Michele LaRue. Credit Ken Smith of Quiet Heart Images.

Lincroft, NJ - The Monmouth County Genealogy Society invites the public to enjoy “Someone Must Wash the Dishes,” an anti-suffrage satire written in 1912 and performed by professional actress Michele LaRue. Ms. LaRue’s performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. during the Sunday, July 8, 2018 meeting of the Monmouth County Genealogy Society at the Community Center, 72 Broad Street, Eatontown.

The program is part of the genealogy society’s 30th anniversary celebration. The group was founded in the summer of 1988 by a group of family history enthusiasts and now has more than 250 members, most in New Jersey, but many in states across the continent and Hawaii.

“Someone Must Wash the Dishes” has been described as “wickedly witty”. Written in 1912 by pro-suffrage activist and Unitarian minister Marie Jenney Howe, a prominent pro-Suffragist and Unitarian minister. Howe satirizes arguments seen as accurate in their day, though absurd in ours. This fictional “Anti” sincerely believes being a “womanly woman” will keep the Home intact and rescue the Nation from anarchy.

LaRue tours nationally with her repertoire of 30 different Tales Well Told—vibrant stories from America’s Gilded Age.

The Public Scholars Project of the New Jersey Council for the Humanities brings this performance and other humanities-based programs to locations throughout our state, allowing participants to exchange ideas and explore challenging subjects with nuance and complexity.