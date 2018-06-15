Atlantic Highlands Art Council Showcases Artist’s Vision in “Stone, Steel and Paint”

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Local artist and sculptor Kenny Schuyler is debuting his vision in a unique art and furniture show hosted at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council located on 54 1st Avenue. The show is running until the end of this month. The works are on display between 6-8 pm.

Entitled Stone, Steel and Paint, Schuyler’s work that will be on display features two different sculptural mediums- steel and stone. “Stone sculpture is the art of subtracting stone, while steel sculpture is the art of adding steel,” he explains. “Working with both helps make me feel I’m not limited by stone or overwhelmed with by the endless possibilities of steel.”

When creating his art in steel, Schuyler employs two different styles. First for his steel sculpture and industrial style furniture, he uses reclaimed steel. “I select pieces of old steel that hold a visually interesting story and use it to tell my story.”

For the second style, he creates sculpture and furniture with his 3-D drawing process using steel bars exemplified in the life-size sculpture “Average Horse” currently on display at Monmouth Park Racetrack.

“If you want your art to be the center of the room, make coffee tables,” he states as his original inspiration for creating furniture.

Schuyler, a graduate of the School of Visual Arts in NYC and lifetime New Jersey resident, currently lives in an industrial park in Long Branch, NJ where he has a studio in which his works are created.

To review some of his past work and to see videos highlighting his process, visit SchuylerSteelArt.com.