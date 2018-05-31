Phoenix Productions presents Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights

PHOTO: Regene Odon of Eatontown, Milena Makse of North Brunswick, Christiana Alicante of North Plainfield, and Roggi Chuquimarco of Newark star as Benny, Nina, Vanessa, and Usnavi in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical In The Heights, coming to the Count Basie Theatre beginning June 22nd.

RED BANK, NJ - Phoenix Productions proudly presents one of Broadway’s most raved-about sensations, In the Heights, sponsored by D’Agostino and Associates “The Injury Firm,” from June 22nd to the 24th at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank.

In the Heights is a dynamic, Latin-infused musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton). It tells the story of Usnavi, a role first originated by Miranda, the first-generation bodega owner who dreams of leaving the barrio to discover his Dominican roots. Meanwhile, Nina, Usnavi’s childhood friend, has returned to Washington Heights from her freshman year at Stanford University after losing her academic scholarship paid for by her parents, who have worked tirelessly to build her a brighter future. All of the residents of Washington Heights grapple with their lives on the brink of change, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs over their heads.

For a musical that began as Miranda’s senior college project and rose quickly in popularity after being discovered by Thomas Kail (director of Hamilton), it is not surprising that the show was met with unprecedented success. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, and won Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

PHOTO: Roggi Chuquimarco of Newark and Christiana Alicante star as Usnavi and Vanessa in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical In The Heights, playing at the Count Basie Theatre June 22-24th.

The cast is led by Roggi Chuquimarca as the quick-witted dreamer, Usnavi, Milena Makse as the admired “good girl” Nina, and Regene Odon as the “Honorary Latino” Benny. The cast is mixed in experience; newcomers and Phoenix veterans alike come together to bring this heart-pumping celebration of community to life.

Produced by Mike DeVito and Jennifer Grasso, directed by Corey Rubel, musically directed by Francois Suhr, and choreographed by Alex Acevedo, In the Heights promises to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams, cling to your roots, and celebrate the community from which you grew.

Performances are Friday June 22nd and Saturday June 23rd at 8pm and Sunday June 24th at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Count Basie Theatre box office at (732)-842-9000 or visiting www.countbasietheatre.org.

Phoenix Productions is a non-profit community theatre organization devoted to making high-quality theatre available and affordable for more than 30 years. With more than 100 revivals of hit Broadway classics at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, Phoenix has become a performing arts staple within the community and beyond, and is commonly referred to as Broadway in the ‘burbs. More information is available at www.phoenixredbank.com