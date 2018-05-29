Folk/Pop Songwriter featured at Earth Room Concert in June

PHOTO: Seth Glier will be the featured performer June 16th at 7:30 PM

LINCROFT, NJ - The Earth Room Concerts music series at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) in Lincroft, NJ presents its next concert on Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 PM, featuring singer-songwriter and folk/pop performer Seth Glier. The UUCMC series, named for the attractive stained glass in the sanctuary where concerts are held, brings excellent contemporary folk and singer-songwriter artists to Monmouth County.

Seth Glier is a young, very talented folk/pop songwriter and performer from western Massachusetts. He’s recorded 5 albums, ranging from acoustic folk to more pop-oriented material (grounded in singer-songwriter themes). He has toured with artists including Ronnie Spector, Ryan Adams, and Ani DiFranco.

His lastest CD Birds began taking shape after Glier lost his nonverbal autistic brother, Jamie, who died in October 2015, and inspired a TED Talk that Glier gave in 2016. “My brother passing away was a huge component of where I was and what I was looking for,” Glier says. “In particular, I was looking for meanings, wanting his life to mean more than just being over.” Glier is an outspoken advocate for autism awareness and has been a national spokesperson for the Autism awareness organization Autism Speaks. The CD also deals with topics including fracking, race and criminal justice, and the birds outside his windowsill.

Glier's 2011 album, The Next Right Thing, for which he recorded his own vocals in his parents’ basement was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical." In 2011, he took home Best Love Song for his track "Naia" at the 10th Annual Independent Music Awards. In 2012, "Next Right Thing" won Best Social Action Song at the Independent Music Awards. Most recently, Seth won three Independent Music Awards for Birds: best folk/singer-songwriter album and best song (“Like I Do”), and best pop album production (Seth Glier & Steve Lunt).

Seth’s intelligence and thoughtfulness, added to his songwriting and singing skills and musicianship on keyboard and guitar, make him a striking artist in concert. He will be accompanied by his long-time friend, sax and harmonica player extraordinaire Joe Nerney.

Earth Room Concerts at UUCMC schedules 6-8 concerts each year. For more information and tickets, see web site http://earthroomconcerts.org. Tickets in advance are $20, and $25 at the door. The venue address is 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft.