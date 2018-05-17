Cloud of Petals Art Exhibit Grand Opening at Bell Works, May 24

HOLMDEL, NJ - On May 24 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, artist Sarah Meyohas’ exhibit Cloud of Petals will open at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733. This project began in Summer of 2016, when Sarah Meyohas, a New York-based artist, brought 16 men to Bell Works. They were given the task to pluck nearly 100,000 petals from roses and to photograph each one in order to pick the most beautiful ones. The artist created a 30-minute 16 mm film of the performance shot on 16mm at Bell Works. This short film can be seen playing on a loop in the exhibition.

Also in the exhibition are four installations, including an infinity mirror created with salvaged steel and materials found from the abandoned Bell Labs. A VR experience will be available to the viewer using uniquely generated petals using AI and the 100,000 picture data set. The exhibition becomes a site for contemplation about a post-human reality and the future of labor in the face of automation.

Open to the public, free to attend. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sarah-meyohas-opening-cocktail-reception-at-bell-works-tickets-45699115284