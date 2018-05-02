Free Singing Lessons for Men in Monmouth County

Craig J. Page, musical director of the Chorus of the Atlantic, will lead a 5-week series of free singing lessons for men at Red Bank Middle School beginning May 15, 2018.

RED BANK - For men who like to sing in the shower or the car, or have sung in a school chorus, a community theater musical or a church choir; the Chorus of the Atlantic, who rehearse in Red Bank, are ready to teach you how that love for singing can be turned into a great hobby.

"Give us five Tuesday evenings," said the group's musical director, Craig J. Page, "and we'll give you the skills you need to experience all the fun of solo or group singing."

READY SET SING

The course, called "Ready, Set, Sing!" is taught by Page.

Both beginning and experienced singers are welcome; and all learning materials are free. Advance registration is recommended.

The next series of free "Ready, Set, Sing!" classes take place on Tuesday evenings, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 PM beginning May 15th through June 12th at the Red Bank Middle School Auditorium, 101 Harding Road in Red Bank.

"You don't need to read music," director Page explained. "We'll teach you everything you need to know to sing richly and resonantly and produce ear-pleasing harmony. You'll soon be enjoying the ringing of beautiful a cappella chords, the company of a great bunch of fellow singers, and the thrill of performing for enthusiastic audiences."

Registrations are being accepted now. To register, visit our website at www.redbankchorus.org For more information, call (732) 784-7343 or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.