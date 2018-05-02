Susan Werner to Perform for Earth Room Concerts at UUCMC

LINCROFT, NJ - The Earth Room Concerts music series at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) in Lincroft, NJ presents its next concert on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 PM, featuring singer-songwriter and performer Susan Werner. The UUCMC series, named for the attractive stained glass in the sanctuary where concerts are held, brings excellent contemporary folk and singer-songwriter artists to Monmouth County.

Susan as a songwriter and performer is the definition of eclectic. After writing more than a dozen albums of songs in styles ranging from folk/rock to Tin Pan Alley to gospel, country and chamber music, what might a woman deemed by National Public Radio as “The Empress of the Unexpected” try next? In addition to writing “Bull Durham, The Musical,” based on the beloved 1986 MGM film, Susan released a new album “An American in Havana”, chronicling her love of Cuban music refined on recent visits to Cuba.

And as audiences will testify, Werner’s been knocking it out of the park – or, concert hall – all around the US for twenty years. Renowned as a charismatic performer, she’s known above all for challenging herself to conquer new styles, almost like mountaintops, every few years. From her 1995 major label debut on BMG/Private Music, the folk/rock gem “Last of the Good Straight Girls,” to her 2004 Koch Records collection of Tin Pan Alley styled originals “I Can’t Be New,” to her 2007 “agnostic gospel” hymnal “The Gospel Truth,” to 2013’s tribute to agriculture and her Iowa farm roots “Hayseed,” Werner’s creative restlessness has become her defining characteristic.

She first arrived on the national stage when her 1995 debut earned her national concert tours with Joan Armatrading and Richard Thompson. In 1996 Werner was featured as part of the “next generation” in Peter Paul and Mary’s PBS special LifeLines. She has performed on NPR’s World Café three times, NPR’s Mountain Stage nine times, and in August 2016 Nebraska Educational Television broadcast “The Land Will Outlive Us All,” a one hour special on Werner, agriculture, and her 2015 concert tour across the state.

Earth Room Concerts at UUCMC schedules 5-7 concerts each year. For more information and tickets, see web site http://earthroomconcerts.org. Tickets in advance are $20, and $25 at the door. The venue address is 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft.