Q&A Session with Filmmaker Kevin Smith Scheduled for May 6th

Smith to engage audience in lively conversation on his experience in film industry.

PHOTO: Kevin Smith will speak in Q&A at Atlantic Cinemas

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. ⎼ When he was a kid growing up in Highlands, filmmaker Kevin Smith would see too many movies at the Atlantic Highlands Cinema, now called Atlantic Cinemas, during which he was never allowed to talk. Now, decades later, Silent Bob will open his fat yap and talk a LOT inside Atlantic Cinemas when he does a Q&A show to benefit FilmOneFest and the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council.

The Q&A event will take place at Atlantic Cinemas at 82 1st Avenue in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. Attendees will get the opportunity to ask him questions about his career, the films he has contributed to, and other projects he is involved in at this small, intimate venue.

Kevin Smith is well known for his long and humorous Q&A sessions that are often filmed for DVD release. He was raised in Highlands and graduated from Henry Hudson Regional School. He received his claim to fame after starring, writing, directing, and co-producing the comedy film Clerks. In addition to his movies, Smith has also created TV commercials, hosted podcasts, written comic books for characters like Batman and Daredevil, and is the owner of the Jay & Silent Bob Secret Stash comic book store in Red Bank, N.J. and stars in the Comic Book Men television series which is set in the store.

Tickets for the event are $55 and $60 for premium seating. Atlantic Cinemas seats 255 people.

FilmOneFest is made possible due to the generosity and support of individuals, local businesses and our Media Sponsors including Wells Fargo, Investors Foundation, Janet Peterson, Whole Foods, JBL Trinity Group, Pepsico, Atlantic Cinemas and Blue Bay Inn.

FilmOneFest is a project of AHAC, a registered 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org. FilmOneFest is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.