The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: Art on the Edge Returns

Show at Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

The art exhibit, curated by local mural, street, and illustration artist Anthony “weird*eye*one”, features local artists from New Jersey and New York City, and across the country and offers a selection of highly sought-after underground, street, and outsider art. Art collectors and enthusiasts of low brow, dark art, illustration, pop surrealism, pop art, and street/graffiti art will see artworks from emerging and established artists local to the New Jersey and NYC area, as well as artists from across the country.

The opening reception will include live music by Dr. Void & The Death Machines/The band will go on at 7 pm.

The Art on the Edge show poster was designed and hand painted by Sean Pryor. A local artist & illustrator from Asbury Park, Sean also teaches illustration and drawing classes at Colorest Art Supplies in Red Bank. He will also have a painting in the show.

About Art on the Edge

Artist and curator Anthony “weird*eye*one” got involved when several of his paintings were included in the first Art on the Edge show organized by local artist Tara Collins. Tara was running the series at the Belmar Art Gallery (Belmar Arts Council). Dr. Void &

The Death Machines played at the opening reception, starting their tradition of providing music for the opening.

In 2012 and 2013, Anthony “weird*eye*one” and Tara Collins co-curated the show. The opening receptions featured live bands play during the opening reception with Science in 2012 and Dr. Void & The Death Machines again in 2013. In 2014, Anthony and Chris Fitzgerald co-curated the show with Dr. Void & The Death Machines playing the opening party.

About Anthony “weird*eye*one”

Anthony is a painter, muralist, designer, illustrator and part-time street artist currently residing on the beach in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. Originally from the city of Newark, NJ and Queens NYC, Anthony grew up surrounded by skateboarding, punk and hardcore music, and graffiti. He started doodling in coloring books as a child, and b painting on broken skateboards and pieces of wood throughout his teens. In the early

2000's, he started painting characters and abstract patterns on walls inside and outside of abandoned buildings, freight trains, and anywhere with a surface to paint. Eventually,

Anthony began focusing more on commissioned mural projects and studio work, showing paintings in solo and group art exhibits in galleries all over the United States and also in Australia, Japan, and Europe. For more information, visit http://weirdeyedesigns.com/

This exhibit will be on display through May 31 at Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-7:00

Wednesday – 1:00-7:00

Thursday – 1:00-4:00

Friday – 1:00-7:00

Saturday – 10:00-7:00

Sunday – 11:00-3:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to “strengthen community through the arts’. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.