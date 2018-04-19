All You Need Is Love - A Cappella Style

PHOTO: The Chorus of the Atlantic will perform Saturday May 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean Township High School auditorium, West Park Avenue, Oakhurst (3 miles South of the Monmouth Mall.) Credit: Chorus of the Atlantic

RED BANK, NJ - The Chorus of the Atlantic presents, “All You Need Is Love (A Cappella Style)” on Saturday Saturday May 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean Township High School. This year’s program celebrates the Beatles featuring the chorus singing a number of Beatles tuens in a cappella style. With special musical guests, “Route 1” quartet.RED BANK, NJ - The Chorus of the Atlantic presents, “All You Need Is Love (A Cappella Style)” on Saturday Saturday May 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean Township High School. This year’s program celebrates the Beatles featuring the chorus singing a number of Beatles tuens in a cappella style. With special musical guests, “Route 1” quartet.

Route 1 is an a cappella quartet with members from Northeast Phildelphia, Hersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The group are 2017 International Quartet Semi-Finalists and will be competing in the International Quartet Contest in Orlando, Florida in July. Many musical influences have helped shape the sound of Route 1. You may hear a variety of music ranging from Frnak Sinatra, The Beatles, and the Eagles to name a few.

PHOTO: Route 1 will be the featured quartet performers. credit: Natalie Curry Photography/facebook

Also featured during the performance will be the Red Bank Chapter’s Matinee Idles, the afternoon chorus of retired gentlemen. The Matinee Idles performs for organizations and seniors villages throughout Monmouth County.

PHOTO: The Matinee Idles, a chorus of retired gentlemen meet during the afternoon for rehearsals and performances. Credit: Chorus of the Atlantic

General Admission is $18, $15 for seniors, and free for those under 16. Call ahead, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your ticket and save $3 when you purchase your ticket at the door.

The Ocean Township High School is at 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst NJ. (3 miles south of the Monmouth Mall.)

For more information, visit us online at www.redbankchorus.org or find us on Facebook (Chorus of the Atlantic), or call us at 732-784-7343. The chorus is part of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Chapter hosts two annual shows and sings at many community events throughout the year. The Chorus of the Atlantic welcomes visitors to their rehearsals. They meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Middle School, Harding Road, Red Bank. The group will be hosting a 5-week series of free singing lessons for men starting May 15. See the website for details.

###

About the Chorus of the Atlantic

The Chorus of the Atlantic is the singing component of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission to provide cultural enhancement and arts education to all audiences at the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and to encourage and promote the education of its members and the public in music appreciation, and; to initiate, promote and participate in charitable projects, and; to promote public appreciation of barbershop harmony.