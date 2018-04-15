St. George's-by-the-River Announces Call to Artists for Canterbury Art Show

RUMSON, NJ – St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church announces a Call to Artists for its annual Canterbury Art Show … a Tapestry of the Arts, the premier local exhibition and sale of juried and non-juried artwork. The three-day event will take place Labor Day weekend, Saturday September 1, Sunday September 2, and Monday September 3, 2018. The preview Meet the Artists reception will be Friday, August 31, 2017.

Artists are invited to visit the event’s website www.canterburyartshow.com to fill out the Artist Participation Form and register for the event. Artists may choose to submit their work for any or all of the show’s segments: the Juried Gallery, the Non-Juried Treasures, and the Non-Juried Portfolio Pieces. The 2018 registration fees and Artist Participation forms must be received no later than May 13, 2018. Participation in the Non-Juried Treasures segment is limited to the first 65 received Artist Participation forms, with payment.

New for 2018, the art show will accept a limited number of non-juried Large Art items. Art pieces can exceed 864 square inches in size.

Repeating again this Year: In addition to the art exhibition and sale, participants can submit pieces for a Live Auction that will take place on Saturday, September 1st from 2pm – 4pm. Information is on the website.

Last year, over 700 works by artists from all over New Jersey and beyond were on display. The art show committee continues to be grateful by the outpouring of support from the community. All proceeds from the Art Show directly benefit St. George’s-by-the-River and its Outreach Grants to more than 30 local agencies serving the needy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, including Lunch Break, Family Promise, HABcore, 180 Turning Lives Around and more.

This year’s Jury will include well-known local artists and art educators. Erik Johanson recently retired, after over 25 years, from Brookdale Community College faculty. Kathleen Doherty is a nationally-recognized and award-winning artist using handmade paper as an artistic medium. Vaune Peck is Director of the Center for the Arts at Monmouth University.

Last year’s Best in Show winners were MaryLou Shipman in Watercolor for “Ocean Grove Cat ‘Jack’” and Kelly Cole in Digital Photography for “Fairytail Frog”. The Award in Excellence was given to Paula Shipman for her watercolor “John’s Arrangement”. Other winning artists were Anne Goldberg in two categories, Steve Scanlon, Dianne Gray, Bonnie Martelli, Regina Guarino, Mike Quon and Michael Scherfen.

The Canterbury Art Show will again set aside a special Non-Juried area for Art-by-Teens.

For more information on the 2018 Canterbury Art show, including the Artists Prospectus, go to www.canterburyartshow.com or email