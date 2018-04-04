World-renowned Organist Gordon Turk Will Play Free Benefit Concert in Sea Bright

SEA BRIGHT, NJ - One of the world’s most famous organists, Gordon Turk, will perform a free benefit for the Sea Bright Library on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Sea Bright United Methodist Church, 1104 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, New Jersey.

Snacks will be served at the church at 10 a.m. before the concert. When the concert ends at noon, dessert and coffee will be served across the street at the new Sea Bright Library. While the concert is free, donations to support the new library are greatly appreciated.

Gordon Turk is a prominent American concert organist. He has played throughout the United States, made two concert tours in Japan, and performed frequently in Europe, both as a solo organist and with an orchestra. Turk is particularly well known as the resident organist of the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

Turk has received the John Cerevalo Prize for Excellence in the Performance of the Music of Johann Sebastian Bach. He also has been a prize winner in the national improvisation competition of the American Guild of Organists.