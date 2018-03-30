Tower Hill Concert Series: Kinnara Ensemble Sings ‘Americana’

PHOTO: The Kinnara Ensemble performs ‘Americana’ in Red Bank on June 2.

RED BANK—The 32-voice Kinnara Ensemble will perform in concert June 2 at 7 p.m. at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank, 255 Harding Road. Led by Artistic Director J.D. Burnett, the ensemble will present “Americana,” jewels of our nation’s choral music. The program reflects the tremendous variety of music that defines the American experience-- from slave songs and spirituals, to the folk music of Stephen Foster, to American hymns, to the robust output of the many American composers of the twentieth century.

Kinnara’s mission is “to engage the public in exemplary choral experiences that speak to the modern soul.” Comprising some of the nation’s finest ensemble and solo singers, Kinnara Ensemble is a professional choir based in Princeton, NJ, that performs a wide variety of standard repertoire from all eras. Musicians come together from all over the country to prepare each concert series. Kinnara singers also perform with other nationally known professional ensembles. J. D. Burnett is assistant professor of music and associate director of choral activities at the University of Georgia School of Music.

The performance is an event of the Tower Hill Concert Series. (An earlier appearance by the Kinnara Ensemble was cancelled because of severe weather.) There is no charge for admission to the concert. An offering will be taken to offset concert series expenses. The church is handicapped-accessible. The Tower Hill Concert Series has provided inspirational musical events for more than 40 years. For additional information on concert series events, call 732-747-1348 or see www.towerhillchurch.org/music/concert-series/