An Evening of Handbells

PHOTO: The Tower Hill Calvin Ringers.

RED BANK—The Tower Hill Concert Series presents An Evening of Handbells, May 12 at 7 p.m. at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank, 255 Harding Road. Under the direction of Nicole Cochran, the handbell ringers will employ two 5-octave sets of bronze bells (a total of 127 bells) and four octaves of choir chimes.

Heading the program are the 11 Calvin Ringers, an auditioned, advanced ensemble of area high school students. Their eclectic program this year includes arrangements of popular songs and favorite hymns, as well as selections composed specifically for handbells. The program also includes appearances by the Faith Ringers (grades 3-5) and Tower Ringers (grades 6-8).

Handbells were developed in 17th century England to allow change-ringers to practice outside their church steeples. The ringing of handbells later evolved into a separate art form.

This concert precedes the Calvin Ringers’ 2018 summer tour, which takes the group first to New York City, where they will perform at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, and then to venues in and around Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Since their founding in 1967, the group has performed in Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, and across the United States. They have given concerts at the White House, Disney World, Disneyland, and the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

The May 12 concert in Red Bank is presented without charge. An offering will be taken to offset tour expenses. The church is handicapped-accessible. The Tower Hill Concert Series has provided inspirational musical events for more than 40 years. For additional information on future concerts, call 732-747-1348 or see www.towerhillchurch.org/music/concert-series/