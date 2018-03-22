“Oldies but Goodies” Art Show at Middletown Library

PHOTO: Asja Jung in the Keyport gallery, artspace88.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Art Society of Monmouth County (ASMC) will hold its "Oldies but Goodies" Art Show during the month of March at the Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.

This category includes work done by members within the past 25 years, explained Stephanie Frank, co-president along with her husband, Douglas.

The Oldies but Goodies show began on Wednesday, March 1and will end of March 31 when the ASMC will hold a reception for the show from 1-3:00 p.m. Awards will be presented during the reception.

Every month, during their monthly meeting, the ASMC invites a guest speaker to talk about their expertise in an art related field. On March 21, the guest speaker will be Asja Jung, co-owner, along with Mary Ann McKay, of the artspace 88 LLC gallery on West Front Street in Keyport.

Jung calls her talk, “Open Door” and said she wants to introduce artspace88 as a project for the community. “I will talk about Maryann's and my creative path and discuss the idea of art as a communication tool, a tool which relies on social interaction. We want the door open to everyone who's curious. We are curious ourselves and don’t know where we will go with artspace88.”

She said she is open to feedback from the audience. “It would be wonderful, to get some ideas and tips.”

The ASMC, is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that aims to promote education and appreciation for visual arts in Monmouth County. Besides monetary awards presented during each show an annual scholarship award is provided for a Brookdale Community College student enrolled in the Visual Arts Program through the Brookdale Community College Foundation.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

For addition information, or to find out when and where they meet, go to their Website: artsocietyofmonmouthcounty.org.