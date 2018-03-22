The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: “What’s the Matter?”

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A mixed-media exhibition featuring the work of four artists on display.

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 7, 6:00 – 8:00pm

54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

This exhibit will be on display through April 24 at Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

The exhibit highlights the talents of Alicia Benoist, Andree Benoist, Phyllis Biondolillo, and Russell Dian, whose stylistically varied works in four different media – ceramics, watercolor, acrylics, and photography – are unified through vibrant colors and rhythmic textures.

Alicia Benoist draws inspiration from nature to create straightforward ceramic forms. She aims for her pots to work without being “tricky,” amusing the viewer with elements of whimsy, surprise and a “goodness quality.” She reflects, “I make functional pottery to enhance our basic everyday activities and experiences. It is important to live with beauty; and reflect the goodness in the world through what we do and the objects that surround us.”

Andree Benoist, lifelong resident of Monmouth County, began painting with watercolor later in life. She has studied with the late Donald Voorhees, Charles Reid, and Alvaro Castagnet. Andree finds inspiration for her work along the Jersey Shore and in the foothills of the White Mountains of Maine, where she has a summer home. Her paintings reflect her feelings about experiences in these different areas while capturing particular moments in time.

A former “techie” with a digital graphics bent, Phyllis Biondolillo grew up in a family that enjoyed the arts and sciences. She creates art in sizes from tiny 1/2x1/2 inch landscapes, seascapes, and still lifes to full size works in watercolor, acrylic, and gouache. She enjoys teaching the intricacies of fingerpainting with acrylics.

A professional photographer for 40 years, Russell Dian has more recently returned to fine artwork. He currently explores the interplay between photography and art. Expanding on this process, he notes, “I printed this exhibition as if it was a photographic exhibition although some of the images are photographs of drawings.”

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-7:00

Wednesday – 1:00-7:00

Thursday – 1:00-4:00

Friday – 1:00-7:00

Saturday – 10:00-7:00

Sunday – 11:00-3:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to “strengthen community through the arts’. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.