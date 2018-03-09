Red Bank Regional Theatre Presents “Into the Woods”

PHOTO: RBR Theatre presents “Into the Woods” on March 22 through the 25. Pictured above are several of the production’s stars: (left to right, standing): The Baker, Michael Deitz, Belmar; The Baker’s Wife, Erin McEvoy, Neptune City; Cinderella, Mara Campolattaro, Rumson; Little Red Riding Hood, Gianna Brockriede, West Long Branch; Jack, Ben Hahn, Millstone; (in front) – The Witch, Shealyn Grant, Little Silver.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional (RBR) Theatre Company will present “Into the Woods”with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The popular musical intertwines several iconic fairy tales including "Little Red Riding Hood", "Jack and the Beanstalk", "Rapunzel", and "Cinderella", as well as several others.

Performances will take place on Thursday, March 22 through Saturday, March 24 at 7 pm with a special matinee performance on Sunday, March 25 at 3 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and non-RBR students. Admission is free to RBR students and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at http://tinyurl.com/rbrintothewoods. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ.

The cast includes: Narrator, Dixie O’Connell, Little Silver; Cinderella, Mara Campolattaro, Rumson; Jack, Ben Hahn, Millstone; Jack’s Mother, Megan Moran, Neptune City; The Baker, Michael Deitz, Belmar; The Baker’s Wife, Erin McEvoy, Neptune City; Cinderella’s Stepmother, Olivia Jordan, Shrewsbury; Florinda, Jacquelyn Conforti, Millstone; Lucinda, Hannah Teza, Brielle; Cinderella’s Father, Devin Barry, Belmar; Little Red Riding Hood, Gianna Brockriede, West Long Branch; The Witch, Shealyn Grant, Little Silver; Cinderella’s Mother, Erin Ostrowski, Little Silver; Mysterious Man, Luke Pearlberg, Brielle; Wolf, Max Portman, Little Silver; Granny, Lea Fanizzi, Shrewsbury; Rapunzel, Claire Taylor, Ocean Township; Cinderella’s Prince, Jack Faccone-Stockwell, Red Bank; Rapunzel’s Prince, Jay Izzo, Little Silver; Steward; Gianna Pallante, Millstone; Giant, Max Lowrey, Union Beach; Snow White, Catherine Mellor, Little Silver; Sleeping Beauty, Lily Pena, Red Bank; Jack’s Cow, Sydney Gannon, & Genevieve White (Shrewsbury).