Guild of Creative Art's Open Juried Photography Show

PHOTO: Louis Rissland's "A Windows View"

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Guild of Creative Art's March exhibit is our highly competitive Open Juried Photography show "Eyesights 2018" judged by Arik Gorban, a well-known photographer and independent judge. The dates are March 3 - 28, with an opening reception from 3-5 on Sunday March 4th. Awards will be presented at 4 pm. All are welcome, admission is free.

PHOTO: Audrey Vasey's "Room with a View"

Arik Gorban is also conducting a photography workshop "Post Processing - a Critical Step in mage Making" on Saturday, March 10th from 7 - 9 pm. The registration fee is $40.