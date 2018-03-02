Suzan Globus: Painting Serendipity

PHOTO: Suzan Globus' - Lauren - 2016 acrylic 4 x 3 ft, photo by artist

RED BANK, NJ - Suzan Globus does not paint alone. Her expression is as much her choice, as it is aided by chance. She may choose the size of the work and the color she will use next, but then she pours that color onto the raw canvas and lets serendipity take over control where that color will go. Globus describes her non-representational work as about “letting go of intention and recognizing the beauty in what is.”

Nature and the natural environment are Globus’s inspiration for her work. She will spend time outdoors, noticing, looking, and taking in the “light, colors, sounds, smells and movement” she finds there. From this, she will form an image which she brings to her canvas, where she will begin the pouring process.

Going back to her earliest years, Globus feels they are also the strongest influence on her aesthetics today. She spent those years growing up in her family’s home in Japan, surrounded by more traditional Japanese aesthetics, and in a culture which holds respect for nature in high regard.

Globus earned her post baccalaureate degree in Fine Arts from Kean University. She then went on to study further at the Art Students League of New York, and The National Academy Museum and School, also in New York. As her mentor, she sites artist Grace Graupe-Pillard. Globus’s work is in private collections on the east and west coasts. She exhibits in local juried shows.

Globus’s poured paintings will be featured in the windows of the Art Alliance during March. She is juror for the members’ exhibition which will hang in the main gallery space, under the two themes -- American Dream & The Language of Less. The later of the themes is intended to show artists’ work in the art style of Minimalism.

PHOTO: Suzan Globus' - Mistral - 2016 acrylic 6 x 4 ft., photo by artist

An Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, March 3, from 6-8 PM. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition is on view March 2 - 31, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.