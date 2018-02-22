Treacherous Women: A Portrait Series by Christy E. O’Connor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ — NJChristy O’Connor was chosen to showcase a series of portraits at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council for her debut solo exhibition. O’Connor is an emerging artist, known for her intricate mixed media paintings and assemblages.

O’Connor’s portrait series, “Treacherous Women”, features women in history who have been deemed dangerous, radical, or too powerful by their contemporaries and historians alike. Many of the women showcased were publicly slandered, wrongfully accused of crimes, and given alternate histories. These women were unapologetic, and steadfast in their circumstances. From the marginalized to the ruling class, they were by all accounts, considered treacherous women.

O’Connor lives and works in Monmouth County New Jersey. She has been a practicing artist for four years, showcasing her work in the Tri-State area. She is active in her local arts community, as a visual artist, an exhibition curator, event coordinator, and community collaborator.

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

54 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

March 1st-March 24th

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 3, 2018 6pm-8pm

You can find more information on Christy O’Connor through the following media:

Website: http://christyoconnor.deimosdesigns.com/

Instagram: @christyoconnor1

Facebook Page: @christyoconnorart

Email: christyoconnorart(at)gmail(dot)com