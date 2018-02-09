Fifteen Red Bank Regional Students Selected for All Shore Chorus

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional’s (RBR) Visual & Performing Choral program saw 15 of their vocal majors selected for the prestigious All Shore Chorus which represents the best high school voices in Monmouth & Ocean Counties. They include (pictured above, left to right, front row) Jacquelyn Conforti, Millstone; Lea Fanizzi, Shrewsbury, Penelope Hill, Little Silver; Mara Compolattaro, Rumson; Erin Ostorwski, Little Silver; Jael Cross, Red Bank, Juliana Conforti, Millstone; Sara Zerilli, Millstone; Maddie Stoudt, Neptune City; Jack Faccone-Stockwell, Red Bank; Ben Hahn, Millstone; Catherine Creed, Highlands. (Not pictured): Talia Tardogno, Manalapan, Gianna Pallante, Millstone and Julia Mancuso, Rumson.

The students performed in the All Shore Concert on Saturday, February 3, at Monmouth Regional High School.