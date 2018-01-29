Red Bank Regional Strings Ensemble Perform for Shrewsbury Homesteaders

Pictured above are members of the RBR Strings Ensemble groups with Shrewsbury Mayor Don Burton and the Shrewsbury Homesteader leaders. The students, led by their teacher Jeffrey Boga, performed for the civic group at their January 11 meeting. They are (left to right): Emma DeLorenzo, Monica Alvarado, Jennifer Mendez-Romero, Jocelyn Mendez Romero, Max Huerta, Aidan Dougherty, Shrewsbury Mayor Donald W. Burden, Elle Chrampanis, Valeria Campos-Gonzalez, Salvatore Giglio, Homesteader Vice President Carolyn Alt, RBR teacher and Strings Director Jeffrey Boga, Homesteader President Bob Donohue.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The RBR Visual and Performing Academy have participated in a winter tradition over the past few years of performing for the Shrewsbury Homesteaders at their January meeting. This year, RBR strings teacher and Strings Ensemble Director Jeffrey Boga took RBR string students to serenade the homesteaders with Baroque, Classical, American Folk, Pop and contemporary pieces. The students opened their performance with Vivaldi’s “Autumn” and concluded with the transcendent “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven.

PHOTO: RBR strings teacher and Strings Ensemble Director Jeffrey Boga leads his talented student musicians in a special program for the Shrewsbury Homesteaders which took place on January 11 at the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church.

Throughout the performance Mr. Boga offered information on the evolution of classical music to a very receptive audience. He also described RBR’s renowned and long-standing VPA program which has trained musicians in the area for over 35 years.

He explained that while not everyone can become a professional musician, “Music will teach self discipline and critical listening skills that will serve them for life.’

Shrewsbury Homesteader Vice President and Program Chair Carolyn Alt stated, “After the performance, I heard so many comments from the forty-some Homesteaders present on how much they enjoyed having these talented young people come to us and what a joy it was to experience such local excellence. I could have listened to them all afternoon.”

###

RBR strings teacher and Strings Ensemble Director Jeffrey Boga leads his talented student musicians in a special program for the Shrewsbury Homesteaders which took place on January 11 at the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church.