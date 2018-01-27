Painter Lisa Foley Finds Inspiration All Around

photo: Lisa Foley, I've Got My Eye On You, 2017, oil on canvas, 48x36 inches

RED BANK, NJ - Sea Girt artist Lisa Foley is passionate about her work and sees wonder everywhere. She uses oil paint to show us exactly what she sees, enjoying “simplicity in form and subject matter, with an emphasis on the play between positive and negative space”, to quote her.

In her figure work Foley may be inspired by the whole figure, but she will focus on just a part, drawing our attention there, to see as she does. In Self Portrait she shows us only her blue-jean and sneaker clad legs and feet, but right away we see the expression in her stance. In I’ve Got My Eye On You she shows us an eye and part of a face. Although, it is not as simple as an eye, the eye is considered the window to the soul, but that is where we are drawn and what we are looking to see.

When Foley paints a still life, again it is often just part of the object. But with these, she finds intrigue in form and folds and marks of texture and contrasting color. For her subjects, Foley draws from her surroundings, whether goldfish with their bubbles, a vividly colored iris, a prickly thistle or pineapple, or the undulating folded petals of what appears to be a rose. It matters not which flower it is, her focus is the flowing form in this bit of nature.

Today Foley is serious about her work. She is currently a member of Grace Graupe-Pillard’s Painting Workshop, her prior study was under Gina Torello, Fine Arts Professor at Monmouth University. Foley says she is “Energized by the camaraderie and spirit of the local art community.” She is a member of the Art Alliance of Red Bank, The Guild of Creative Art, Shrewsbury, and the Belmar Arts Council. Foley has exhibited her work at all three, and also at the Monmouth Museum, Lincroft, and at the Spring Lake Community House.

Foley’s oil paintings will be featured in the windows of the Art Alliance during February. She is juror for the members and non-members’ exhibition which will hang in the main gallery space, under the two themes of Full Circle and Doors & Windows.

photo: Lisa Foley, Self Portrait, 2015, oil on canvas, 40x30 inches

An Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, February 3, from 6-8 PM. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition is on view February 2 - 24, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.